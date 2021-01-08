PHP 8.0.1 released

Just noticed that PHP 8.0.1 was released yesterday (Jan 7). This is a bug fix release.
Here is the changelog. More details and download link at php.net as usual.
Version 8.0.1
07 Jan 2021
Core:
Fixed bug #80345 (PHPIZE configuration has outdated PHP_RELEASE_VERSION).
Fixed bug #72964 (White space not unfolded for CC/Bcc headers).
Fixed bug #80391 (Iterable not covariant to mixed).
Fixed bug #80393 (Build of PHP extension fails due to configuration gap with libtool).
Fixed bug #77069 (stream filter loses final block of data).
Fileinfo:
Fixed bug #77961 (finfo_open crafted magic parsing SIGABRT).
FPM:
Fixed bug #69625 (FPM returns 200 status on request without SCRIPT_FILENAME env).
IMAP:
Fixed bug #80438 (imap_msgno() incorrectly warns and return false on valid UIDs in PHP 8).
Fix a regression with valid UIDs in imap_savebody().
Make warnings for invalid message numbers/UIDs between functions consistent.
Intl:
Fixed bug #80425 (MessageFormatAdapter::getArgTypeList redefined).
Opcache:
Fixed bug #80404 (Incorrect range inference result when division results in float).
Fixed bug #80377 (Opcache misses executor_globals).
Fixed bug #80433 (Unable to disable the use of the AVX command when using JIT).
Fixed bug #80447 (Strange out of memory error when running with JIT).
Fixed bug #80480 (Segmentation fault with JIT enabled).
Fixed bug #80506 (Immediate SIGSEGV upon ini_set("opcache.jit_debug", 1)).
OpenSSL:
Fixed bug #80368 (OpenSSL extension fails to build against LibreSSL due to lack of OCB support).
PDO MySQL:
Fixed bug #80458 (PDOStatement::fetchAll() throws for upsert queries).
Fixed bug #63185 (nextRowset() ignores MySQL errors with native prepared statements).
Fixed bug #78152 (PDO::exec() - Bad error handling with multiple commands).
Fixed bug #66878 (Multiple rowsets not returned unless PDO statement object is unset()).
Fixed bug #70066 (Unexpected "Cannot execute queries while other unbuffered queries").
Fixed bug #71145 (Multiple statements in init command triggers unbuffered query error).
Fixed bug #76815 (PDOStatement cannot be GCed/closeCursor-ed when a PROCEDURE resultset SIGNAL).
Fixed bug #79872 (Can't execute query with pending result sets).
Fixed bug #79131 (PDO does not throw an exception when parameter values are missing).
Fixed bug #72368 (PdoStatement->execute() fails but does not throw an exception).
Fixed bug #62889 (LOAD DATA INFILE broken).
Fixed bug #67004 (Executing PDOStatement::fetch() more than once prevents releasing resultset).
Fixed bug #79132 (PDO re-uses parameter values from earlier calls to execute()).
Phar:
Fixed bug #73809 (Phar Zip parse crash - mmap fail).
Fixed bug #75102 (`PharData` says invalid checksum for valid tar).
Fixed bug #77322 (PharData::addEmptyDir('/') Possible integer overflow).
Phpdbg:
Fixed bug #76813 (Access violation near NULL on source operand).
SPL:
Fixed bug #62004 (SplFileObject: fgets after seek returns wrong line).
Standard:
Fixed bug #80366 (Return Value of zend_fstat() not Checked).
Fixed bug #77423 (FILTER_VALIDATE_URL accepts URLs with invalid userinfo). (CVE-2020-7071)
Tidy:
Fixed bug #77594 (ob_tidyhandler is never reset).
Tokenizer:
Fixed bug #80462 (Nullsafe operator tokenize with TOKEN_PARSE flag fails).
XML:
XmlParser opaque object renamed to XMLParser for consistency with other XML objects.
Zlib:
Fixed bug #48725 (Support for flushing in zlib stream).