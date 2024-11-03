Php 7.4 mysqli prepare update not working htmlentities html tags

Hello, I am trying to edit and update a record in my db table using a form.

<div class="form-group"> <label>description</label> <textarea name="description" class="form-control <?php echo (!empty($address_err)) ? 'is-invalid' : ''; ?>"> <?php echo $description; ?></textarea> <span class="invalid-feedback"> <?php echo $address_err;?></span> </div>

As currently testing this, I only validate the field as follows which will be changed:

$input_description = trim($_POST["description"]);

In edit mode, I can see the field content with no problem.

One particular field does not update because of the html tags.

The field contains the following:

<p><img style="float: left; margin-right: 10px; margin-bottom: 5px; border: 1px solid black;" title="The castle of Bruntzi in Nafplio" src="star_thumbnails/nafplio18_20080808203723.jpg" alt="The castle of Bruntzi" width="155" height="116" /> Nafplio is one of my favorite places on the mainland area known as the Peloponnese in Greece.</p>

I am using Php 7.4 / MySql OO statements:

$mysqli->prepare($sql) $stmt->bind_param("isis", $param_cid, $param_name, $param_parent, $param_description); $param_description = $description; $status = $stmt->execute();

The script executes normally but any changes that I make within the field with the html tags are not updated.

Question:

Is it the mysqli prepared statement that is not updating this or is it the html input routine?

Thanks