Php 7.4 mysqli prepare update not working htmlentities html tags

Hello, I am trying to edit and update a record in my db table using a form.
<div class="form-group">
<label>description</label>
<textarea name="description" class="form-control <?php
echo (!empty($address_err)) ? 'is-invalid' : ''; ?>">
<?php echo $description; ?></textarea>
<span class="invalid-feedback">
<?php echo $address_err;?></span>
</div>
As currently testing this, I only validate the field as follows which will be changed:
$input_description = trim($_POST["description"]);
In edit mode, I can see the field content with no problem.
One particular field does not update because of the html tags.
The field contains the following:
<p><img style="float: left; margin-right: 10px; margin-bottom: 5px; border: 1px solid black;" title="The castle of Bruntzi in Nafplio" src="star_thumbnails/nafplio18_20080808203723.jpg" alt="The castle of Bruntzi" width="155" height="116" /> Nafplio is one of my favorite places on the mainland area known as the Peloponnese in Greece.</p>
I am using Php 7.4 / MySql OO statements:
$mysqli->prepare($sql)
$stmt->bind_param("isis", $param_cid, $param_name, $param_parent, $param_description);
$param_description = $description;
$status = $stmt->execute();
The script executes normally but any changes that I make within the field with the html tags are not updated.
Question:
Is it the mysqli prepared statement that is not updating this or is it the html input routine?
Thanks