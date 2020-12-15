PHP 7.4 and a warning

Use of undefined constant is_front_page - assumed ‘is_front_page’ (this will throw an Error in a future version of PHP).
How to solve a warning: is_front_page
assign("level_page", "is_front_page");
Use of undefined constant is_front_page - assumed ‘is_front_page’ (this will throw an Error in a future version of PHP).
How to solve a warning: is_front_page
assign("level_page", "is_front_page");
What does your
assign() function do? I can’t find a reference to it as a standard part of the language, though I might be missing something somewhere.
Do you mean
define()?
Yeah, are you sure this is the line that’s throwing the error, and that you’ve put quotes around it in the published version?
This error would be generated if you had put
assign("level_page", is_front_page);, but would not be generated by the code line you have provided us.