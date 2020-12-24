Photo Tagging Issue In Facebook

See if this works:

To choose who can see posts you’ve been tagged in after they appear on your timeline:

Click drop-down arrow in the top right of Facebook. Select Settings & Privacy>Settings. In the left column, click Timeline and Tagging. Look for the setting **Who can see posts you’re tagged in on your timeline? and click Edit to the far right. Select the audience of people (such as Friends) that you’d like to be able to see the posts you’ve been tagged in.

You can review photos and posts you’re tagged in before they appear on your timeline by turning on timeline review.