Photo hosting / sales CMS?

I’ve been looking for a CMS that can handle a blog for a portfolio but have the option to sell photo’s on large through download, I’ve been finding it hard to get something that is flexible in functionality mainly coming up with wordpress or shopping cart’s but they never really have what I’m looking for.

I need something that can manage 1000’s if not 10’s of thousands of photo’s and have those display with ease of access through each one, for that reason shopping carts don’t cut it and because a lot don’t support downloads or don’t do it very well, both wordpress and the carts also have an issue of display back end to sort through mass images and are bulky for hosting.

Does anyone know of a cms / cart that can handle what I’m looking for?
I know there is a few photo stock sales sites but not sure as to what they are using.

Perhaps it’s worth considering a hosted solution like SmugMug.

Its diffidently an option but I would much rather be able to manage my own sales, keep an eye on statistics and hosting outside of a third party.

If you just need a platform for selling digital assets then http://www.pixaria.com/ is worth a look, it’s custom build for that very purpose.

If you need to integrate other content (eg blog/porfolio) along with digital sales then it’s very easily doable using ExpressionEngine plus a few addons. EE itself will handle all your content, the Store module will give you ecommerce abilities to sell anything (including downloads), then the Zenbu addon may be useful for browsing photo data in the backend (basically Zenbu gives you the ability to display entries in the backend however you want, eg you could show thumbnails of your images + title for image data, then simething like Title + Date + Total comments for blog entries and so on).

