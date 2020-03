Recently I took a photo of a friend and it was portrait orinetation and the dimensions were maybe 200px wide X 400px tall.

However, when the < img > was displayed on my web page, the picture got rotated 90 degrees so my friend is sideways?

If I preview her picture it is oriented the correct way, but for some weird reason is getting displayed incorrectly on my web page.

Picture was taken with my digital SLR and this happens now and then.

What is going on?