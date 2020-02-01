Photo Challenge February 2020 - Red

It’s been a year since we last had a photo challenge, so dust off your cameras and photo albums and join in the fun!

The theme for this month is red. That could be a fire engine, giant redwood trees, red sky at night, red sails in the sunset … you get the idea. The only rules for posting pictures are:

They must be on the specified theme

They must be your own pictures.

There are no prizes; this is just for fun. If you don’t take photos yourself, or don’t have anything suitable to post, then please join in by “voting” for your favourite picture(s) using the “like” button.