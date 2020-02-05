Photo Challenge February 2020 - Red

#1

It’s been a year since we last had a photo challenge, so dust off your cameras and photo albums and join in the fun!

The theme for this month is red. That could be a fire engine, giant redwood trees, red sky at night, red sails in the sunset … you get the idea. smile The only rules for posting pictures are:

  • They must be on the specified theme
  • They must be your own pictures.

There are no prizes; this is just for fun. If you don’t take photos yourself, or don’t have anything suitable to post, then please join in by “voting” for your favourite picture(s) using the “like” button.

#2

To get the ball rolling, here’s a rather stylish Victorian pillar box in Nairn:

P1360314
P13603141500×2000 1.14 MB

5 Likes
#3

And a red admiral butterfly:

P1320282
P13202822560×1920 2 MB

5 Likes
#4

IMG_20190517_113008
IMG_20190517_113008730×600 187 KB

An entrant in the 1000 mile rally in Radicofani, Tuscany. (And, I have no idea of the make!)

5 Likes
#5

IMG_20190517_113123
IMG_20190517_113123713×600 210 KB

And another.

3 Likes
#6

red-boat
red-boat1024×1365 743 KB

In a red boat.

4 Likes
#7

Papaver

image
image3024×4032 3.09 MB

6 Likes
#8

webCIMG4776
webCIMG47761024×786 109 KB

5 Likes
#9

20200121_161011
20200121_1610114128×2322 3.17 MB

Sunset from the back porch. :sunny:

4 Likes
#10

Google Photos
Out of Order by David Mach

6 Likes
#11

OMG thats really really beautiful. I really love those pictures showing wonderful butterflies, very good quality. Thumbs up!

#12

very beautiful. This flower really stands out from the background. Very well done.

#13

super funny, welldone…how is THIS possible???

#14

i prefer this one, I love music and surely this kind of music. THis is cool life!

#15

funny enough, cool