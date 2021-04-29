Personal site

Migrating to the WordPress platform is the best and doesn’t required coding skills. All process are just with a few clicks and ur up. Their are alot of plugins for migrating.
The best is the blogger import plugin. What this does is it imports your blogspot content, comment, media and more to your new wordpress system.
Afterwards, are just some few optimization for link redirecting and customization. Trust me it easy.
I was formally on the blogspot platform before I later relocated my blog a month after. I was the best I did. Better control, optimization and SEO.
