What I would do is create 1 static file that holds the contents of whatever template or layout you’re trying to implement. Then I’d use some kind of server side language to generate the necessary texts or elements in that page.

Your most difficult part will be if you want to have some kind of friendly username URL, then you’ll have to have that dictate what you need to get from the database. If not, another way is using the ID of the account to dictate what to get.

This all depends on what server side language you’re going to be using.