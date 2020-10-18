Personal Portfolio Website-Feedback requested

Design & UX
#1

Good evening

I’ve got my personal page nearly finished: link-to-page
The code is still a bit messy, due to several developement changes, but I think it’s time to get some feedback mainly for everything concerning the layout-design, the use of fonts and images and the usability before going further.
Off course a part of the images and texts are only placeholder for the moment.

Here some questions as starting point for some feedback:

-What do you think about the layout-design?

-Is it in general a good, appropriate layout for an artist website?

-What do you think about the very simple color theme?

-Are the fonts legible?

-Do they match the simple and minimalistic layout?

I’m not sure if it would be better to have 1 or two more fonts for better highlighting difference in navigation, image-captions and info-text.
What do you think about that? I’ve already tried with a serif font for the info-text parts, but i didn’t feel very happy with.

-Does the layout work properly on different browsers and screen resolutions?

-Even on mobile devices?

Thanks for your time!

1 Like
#2

Hi mimac,

I think you have a good start here. Here are some initial thoughts going through your website:

  • Has a nice simple color theme and design
  • The grey letters are difficult to read. You can use Webaim’s color contrast to see if the contrast is at a good standard.
  • Apple also uses a dark background on their product pages, so you could also use them as inspiration.
  • Make sure your logo in the top-left corner links back to your home page
  • If you want more differentiation for your text and hierarchy, there is a list of visual design concepts that can help, like typography, contrast, color, and scale.

Hope this help!

1 Like
#3

Hi athomasg
thanks for viewing, for your thoughts and for the links. They seems to be exactly what i needed in this stage of development, with my questions concerning these themes.
The logo-link was off course in my plans, I just forgot it. But things like this are also a reason to show the own work to somebody else.
Have a good night

1 Like
#4

Overall, I like the site.

Just one thing though, gray on black is difficult to get right.

I believe the color of body text and other elements like the nav could be brighter, I find the body a bit uncomfortable to read and the nav a bit gloomy.

The nav and body could be in the range of #aaa and nav hover #ccc. The nav hover could be bright in the range of the logo.

I think so. :slightly_smiling_face:

1 Like
#5

Hi Erik
thank you. You are right. I really need to play around with some body/text/nav color-combinations to reach better readability. i think the header with the topic link on top of this page could also be a good reference.

1 Like
#6

Happy to help!