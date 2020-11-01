Personal Portfolio Website-Feedback requested

Hi athomasg
thanks for viewing, for your thoughts and for the links. They seems to be exactly what i needed in this stage of development, with my questions concerning these themes.
The logo-link was off course in my plans, I just forgot it. But things like this are also a reason to show the own work to somebody else.
Have a good night
Hi athomasg
Overall, I like the site.
Just one thing though, gray on black is difficult to get right.
I believe the color of body text and other elements like the nav could be brighter, I find the body a bit uncomfortable to read and the nav a bit gloomy.
The nav and body could be in the range of #aaa and nav hover #ccc. The nav hover could be bright in the range of the logo.
I think so.
Hi Erik
thank you. You are right. I really need to play around with some body/text/nav color-combinations to reach better readability. i think the header with the topic link on top of this page could also be a good reference.
Happy to help!
improved the contrast:
before: TEXT+BORDERS: #7c8089 : BG:1A1A1E -> CONTRAST= 4.38:1
new: TEXT+BORDERS: #99A0A3 : BG:1A1A1E -> CONTRAST= 6.53:1
Try that for the nav too, then maybe brighten hover a little.
changed nav-color to logo-color and hover-color to somewhat brighter.
Better now?
Much better, if not perfect, IMHO.
Side note:
What is the purpose of the ruler/line between the pictures and their captions?
Is it a misplaced divider to the text below?
I’m a bit confused by it.
The ruler should be an optical divider between pictures and captions.
Maybe it should be either closer to the pictures (10-5px instead of 15px) or then as you mention be a divider to text below.
Or totally let be out?
Seems contra productive, could rather connect the caption to the picture if used as a divider to the text.
Yes, as some pictures lacks a similar caption and some pictures doesn’t have the ruler, I think it could be totally left out.
Ok, I’ ll try without ruler.
My original logic was that the ruler should divide but also connect the caption to the carousel-pictures, like something appended, belonging to them and off course only for the carousels, because of the pictures-related animation of the caption. For all others pictures there is obviously no need for a ruler.
What made it hard to understand the function of the ruler, was the Lorem Ipsum meaningless nature. It gave no hints to if the texts were connected to the carousel pictures or if they were unrelated.
I still can’t decide if there could be a use for a ruler to keep the texts divided. So maybe keep the ruler possibilities in mind.
The placeholder-text “Lorem…” is planned to contain further explanation on the content of the carousels, e.g. for the first in index.html about current and forthcoming exibitions, the second would then be for current, new works and some more informations about them, as a kind of supplement to carousel-pictures and captions.
Then there’s really no need for the rulers to separate the texts from the carousels.
So, now:
-
everything is without rulers (they are still there, but in bg-color, taking them away will cause some adjustments to other things too, will do this later).
-
made distance-adjustments to captions in galery, to be similar to all other captions.
-
improved, brightened the hover color in nav a bit more.
Are these things ok now?
Something else remaining?
Not sure if in “Galerie” the ** + **icon is enough to signalize there is a function on it or if it needs a hint/note to make it clear.
Also not sure if the tables-layout in “Biographie” is ok or if there could be possibly a better solution.
Hi there
It would be nice if someone would have a look at this link: Test
Please share some thoughts and feedback on functionality and usability of the site.
-
is everything working as expected?
-
are carousel and zoom-gallery working properly for you?
-
how does it look on your devices and in different browsers?
-
what do you think about the loading strategy? too slow? annoying?
Thank you!
What is the purpose of the first page? It seems to serve no purpose, but add an extra barrier to accessing the site.
If your visitor has JavaScript disabled, nothing works at all. They are met with just a black screen. JavaScript should be used to enhance a site: content should always be accessible without it.
Ok, thanks for watching and for the link. Will think about on how to improve accessibility without javascript and without the enter-site page.
I have to agree with TechnoBear, that first page is not necessary for your website.
One way to help you think about what to create is to think about who your visitors are going to be. Are they potential buyers? Are they influencers? Critics? Etc.
That can help you figure out what to prioritize and show your visitors first, second, and so on.
Thanks for re-watching.
I planned the site for visitors like potential buyers, collectors, galerists and people interested in taking workshops and courses. But anyway, whatever the visitors are, I agree that the enter-site page is not necessary. Not sure if the loading animation is taking too much time and could become annoying. At least this is what I feel when sites are taking longtime until they finally show their real content.
In other words, I guess I should adjust the site to a minimal required amount of content with a minimal amount of necessary js and animations.