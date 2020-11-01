Personal Portfolio Website-Feedback requested

Hi mimac,
I think you have a good start here. Here are some initial thoughts going through your website:
- Has a nice simple color theme and design
- The grey letters are difficult to read. You can use Webaim’s color contrast to see if the contrast is at a good standard.
- Apple also uses a dark background on their product pages, so you could also use them as inspiration.
- Make sure your logo in the top-left corner links back to your home page
- If you want more differentiation for your text and hierarchy, there is a list of visual design concepts that can help, like typography, contrast, color, and scale.
Hope this help!