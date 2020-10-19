Personal Portfolio Website-Feedback requested

Good evening

I’ve got my personal page nearly finished: link-to-page

The code is still a bit messy, due to several developement changes, but I think it’s time to get some feedback mainly for everything concerning the layout-design, the use of fonts and images and the usability before going further.

Off course a part of the images and texts are only placeholder for the moment.

Here some questions as starting point for some feedback:

-What do you think about the layout-design?

-Is it in general a good, appropriate layout for an artist website?

-What do you think about the very simple color theme?

-Are the fonts legible?

-Do they match the simple and minimalistic layout?

I’m not sure if it would be better to have 1 or two more fonts for better highlighting difference in navigation, image-captions and info-text.

What do you think about that? I’ve already tried with a serif font for the info-text parts, but i didn’t feel very happy with.

-Does the layout work properly on different browsers and screen resolutions?

-Even on mobile devices?

Thanks for your time!