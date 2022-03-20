Persistent Dev Tools CSS Modifications

I would like to either find or build my own mechanism for changes users make to the dom css in dev tools to be saved. Upon revisiting the page the saved styles in dev tools would be re-applied to the page. Has anyone come across a tool or project that does this.

For example, on this simple page if someone were to change the back-ground color of the highlighted paragraph to red. JavaScript would pick up that change and persist the change to back-end. When the page is revisited the change would automatically be applied making the back-ground color of the paragraph indefinitely red for all visits going forward.

Failing to find an existing solution I have been considering the architecture for something like this. My thoughts are to build some type of generic library that can be added to a page and listen for changes to the dom css. When those changes occur go through some type of diff process to determine the styles that have been added or removed from the default css. Save those changes as flat files in the cloud. When the user revisits pull down the changes for the page and apply them using javascript which I’m already doing in some places already.

Although I have only thought about this having not directly experimented believe that mutationobserver can be used for this purpose. To effectively listen for changes to dom elements and act accordingly to effectively generate a structure that represents mutating the default dom css based on diffing.