Permanent pop-over after the end of a process in Appian

To my understanding it is not possible to close an opened browser tabs programmatically in Appian (although I have not found a written confirmation anywhere in the docs). What is the best practice to deal with that issue?

An idea would be disable the tab in question by overlaying a see-through gray layer on top of the tab in question including a message “Please close this tab.” similar to the [Appian maintenance message]) I intend to achieve that by switching on the visibility property showWhen of the uppermost (gray) layer once the tab is disabled. Any other thoughs maybe from an UX perspective?

PS: I will be asking in the Appian Community as well, but I prefer the wider audience of SO.