Permalinks & Podcast RSS

Hi there. We recently rebuilt our website, and in doing so we got rid of some extra URL characters by building our website with the permalink structure:

https://thestable.com/postname

While this works great and our site is rocking nicely, we ran into an issue!

We podcast, and now our link is broken with Apple. We use BluBrry Pro, but we can’t seem to find a good answer to this question.

Our link to our podcasts used to be:

https://thestable.com/category/feed/

Now, our feed is simply:

https://thestable.com/feed/

Great! Right? Nope! This is going to dump all of our blog posts into apple, even though we have a category called “Podcast” to segregate them.

Does anyone know a simple way to fix this that doesn’t require rebuilding our permalink structure and doing endless redirects to update this so it works properly?

Thank you!