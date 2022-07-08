Perceived(?) zoom of websites

There’s a client who is complaining that a website built does not match the approved design.

The problem is, that it 100% does. I think it’s due to the client having 125% system zoom turned on her Windows 10 15" laptop. That’s just the recommended zoom for her resolution.

We have been testing 15" laptops around here and are getting the “normal” site display. I’m trying to figure out basically what metrics go into the perceived zoom of a webpage? I always thought it was basically a combination of screen resolution, system zoom, and basically (a related point) the default font size the user has set in their OS or browser.

The logo specifically looks bigger and on 2 colleague laptops (one is 3072x1920 and the other is 1792x1120) the logo looks “like the approved design” https://fnlst.com/45iiSR

What can I learn about how webpages display websites? Are there additional metrics I do not know about? Any and all insight is appreciated.