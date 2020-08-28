People are copying my content from my blog. What to do?

If you are using WordPress then you can try using plugins.

E.g WP Content Copy Protection & No Right Click

Though their protection is based on CSS and jquery technics which can be nulled once someone disables his CSS and JS

This is what i usually do, if their is no clickable links or button inside the content.

Then just add two div, one div will be the inner content holder while the other div will be set to transparent background and cover the inner div.

This way readers read your content but can’t copy it.

But note that the strength of CSS can be nulled by disabling it on a browser.