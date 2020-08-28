People are copying my content from my blog. What to do?

Is there any way to stop people from copying content from my blog? I wasn’t careful in the first place. But it becomes a headache for me now. Any help would be appreciated. Thank you.
Link removed by Gandalf - not needed
Is there any way to stop people from copying content from my blog? I wasn’t careful in the first place. But it becomes a headache for me now. Any help would be appreciated. Thank you.
Link removed by Gandalf - not needed
Not simple ones.
Lawsuits and threats, mostly.
raw truth
If you are using WordPress then you can try using plugins.
E.g WP Content Copy Protection & No Right Click
Though their protection is based on CSS and jquery technics which can be nulled once someone disables his CSS and JS
This is what i usually do, if their is no clickable links or button inside the content.
Then just add two div, one div will be the inner content holder while the other div will be set to transparent background and cover the inner div.
This way readers read your content but can’t copy it.
But note that the strength of CSS can be nulled by disabling it on a browser.
As @pandglobal said, it can be made difficult for the average user to save content, but the general rule apply: If you can read it, you already have copy.
I’m not sure but do think that when text is copied then Google will show the original content in their searches.