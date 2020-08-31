People are copying my content from my blog. What to do?

Is there any way to stop people from copying content from my blog? I wasn’t careful in the first place. But it becomes a headache for me now. Any help would be appreciated. Thank you.
Link removed by Gandalf - not needed
Is there any way to stop people from copying content from my blog? I wasn’t careful in the first place. But it becomes a headache for me now. Any help would be appreciated. Thank you.
Link removed by Gandalf - not needed
Not simple ones.
Lawsuits and threats, mostly.
raw truth
If you are using WordPress then you can try using plugins.
E.g WP Content Copy Protection & No Right Click
Though their protection is based on CSS and jquery technics which can be nulled once someone disables his CSS and JS
This is what i usually do, if their is no clickable links or button inside the content.
Then just add two div, one div will be the inner content holder while the other div will be set to transparent background and cover the inner div.
This way readers read your content but can’t copy it.
But note that the strength of CSS can be nulled by disabling it on a browser.
As @pandglobal said, it can be made difficult for the average user to save content, but the general rule apply: If you can read it, you already have copy.
I’m not sure but do think that when text is copied then Google will show the original content in their searches.
well there are some ways to stop people copying your content, depending on their skills with coding in general - on a couple of cites i run - I redirect them to another cite of mine when they try to right click the mouse, and have a popup on the cite telling them to click and add to get the content ( I know not the best way, but hey i get some money back so I’m happy ) - once they click the add , i ask for an email to send them the content they try to copy in a .pdf. - how to set up the thingy.
<body oncontextmenu="yourfunctionname()">
function yourfunctionname() {
window.location.href="https://google.com";
}
this will redirect them to cite of your choice if they try to right click to mark up text on your cite , like 90% of people do.
However, this do not stop your visitors from going into dev tools of their browser and take your text out from there.
Google doesn’t like repetition in SERPs, results with pages containing identical articles is redundant to the search user.
That’s why duplicated content is considered bad for SEO, because it has a good chance of being omitted from SERPs.
Google say they try to show the page of the original author, choosing them above those who have copied.
But how do they know who is the author? Well they just have to make their best guess.
For this reason, when I publish new content, I submit it to Google straight away (via Web Console), before anyone has chance to copy it. If my fresh content is indexed first, I believe I have a better chance of being recognised as the original author if it is copied.
Get your copyright from dmca. After getting certified, you can actually panalyse websites that are using your content! This is the best solution. Many websites are using it.
too complicated!
Hi texttobinary4,
Can you elaborate on that?
I think you have a good point.