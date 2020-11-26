PDO way of call a DB value

joon1: joon1: I don’t know the correct PDO way.

It’s nothing to do with PDO - as far as I know (from limited usage) mysqli would behave the same way, as would the old mysql_ functions.

I suspect what may be confusing you is that you only requested one column from the query, but it still comes back as an array when you use fetch() . You could use fetchColumn() when you’re only retrieving a single value, and then it wouldn’t return an array.

joon1: joon1: I guess the last part of the code “echo $myNumeric;” is not correct.

There’s no need to guess. The error message tells you what line the error is on, so you can be pretty sure that is the line causing the problem. The message “Array to string conversion” makes it pretty clear that it’s having to convert an array to a string to do whatever you are doing on that line, which in this case is just trying to echo it. The next line “Array” is what you get when you try to echo an array in PHP - PHP just converts your array (for display purposes) to a string containing the word “array”, so you do at least get something out of your echo.