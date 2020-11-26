PDO way of call a DB value

PHP
#1 
<?php

declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', '1'); 
$urlTime = microtime(true);   

 $myDB = "myDB"; 

$options = [
    PDO:: ATTR_ERRMODE                                        => PDO:: ERRMODE_EXCEPTION,
    PDO:: ATTR_DEFAULT_FETCH_MODE          => PDO:: FETCH_ASSOC,
    PDO:: ATTR_EMULATE_PREPARES                 => false,
]; 

try { 

$dbc = new PDO("mysql:host=localhost;dbname=$myDB;charset=utf8", "root", "*********", $options); 
} catch(PDOException $e) {
throw new PDOException($e->getMessage(), (int)$e->getcode()); 
} 

$stmt = $dbc->prepare('SELECT myNumeric FROM myTable WHERE id = ?');
$stmt->execute([1]);
$myNumeric = $stmt->fetch();

echo $myNumeric;

I made the code above for get a value with SELECT SQL.
but it produces the following.

I guess the last part of the code “echo $myNumeric;” is not correct.
I don’t know the correct PDO way.
How can I fix it?

#2

look at it and decide what to do: var_dump($myNumeric);

#3

It’s nothing to do with PDO - as far as I know (from limited usage) mysqli would behave the same way, as would the old mysql_ functions.

I suspect what may be confusing you is that you only requested one column from the query, but it still comes back as an array when you use fetch(). You could use fetchColumn() when you’re only retrieving a single value, and then it wouldn’t return an array.

There’s no need to guess. The error message tells you what line the error is on, so you can be pretty sure that is the line causing the problem. The message “Array to string conversion” makes it pretty clear that it’s having to convert an array to a string to do whatever you are doing on that line, which in this case is just trying to echo it. The next line “Array” is what you get when you try to echo an array in PHP - PHP just converts your array (for display purposes) to a string containing the word “array”, so you do at least get something out of your echo.

#4

This is a bit off-topic but once you have figured out how to get your numeric value then it might be worthwhile to run the query again with ATTR_EMULATE_PREPARES set to true or even just commented out. There is a subtle but important distinction between the values returned.