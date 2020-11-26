PDO way of call a DB value

<?php declare(strict_types=1); error_reporting(-1); ini_set('display_errors', '1'); $urlTime = microtime(true); $myDB = "myDB"; $options = [ PDO:: ATTR_ERRMODE => PDO:: ERRMODE_EXCEPTION, PDO:: ATTR_DEFAULT_FETCH_MODE => PDO:: FETCH_ASSOC, PDO:: ATTR_EMULATE_PREPARES => false, ]; try { $dbc = new PDO("mysql:host=localhost;dbname=$myDB;charset=utf8", "root", "*********", $options); } catch(PDOException $e) { throw new PDOException($e->getMessage(), (int)$e->getcode()); } $stmt = $dbc->prepare('SELECT myNumeric FROM myTable WHERE id = ?'); $stmt->execute([1]); $myNumeric = $stmt->fetch(); echo $myNumeric;

I made the code above for get a value with SELECT SQL.

but it produces the following.

Notice : Array to string conversion in test.php on line 27

Array

I guess the last part of the code “echo $myNumeric;” is not correct.

I don’t know the correct PDO way.

How can I fix it?