PDO way of call a DB value

<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', '1');
$urlTime = microtime(true);
$myDB = "myDB";
$options = [
PDO:: ATTR_ERRMODE => PDO:: ERRMODE_EXCEPTION,
PDO:: ATTR_DEFAULT_FETCH_MODE => PDO:: FETCH_ASSOC,
PDO:: ATTR_EMULATE_PREPARES => false,
];
try {
$dbc = new PDO("mysql:host=localhost;dbname=$myDB;charset=utf8", "root", "*********", $options);
} catch(PDOException $e) {
throw new PDOException($e->getMessage(), (int)$e->getcode());
}
$stmt = $dbc->prepare('SELECT myNumeric FROM myTable WHERE id = ?');
$stmt->execute([1]);
$myNumeric = $stmt->fetch();
echo $myNumeric;
I made the code above for get a value with SELECT SQL.
but it produces the following.
I guess the last part of the code “echo $myNumeric;” is not correct.
I don’t know the correct PDO way.
How can I fix it?