PDO way of call a DB value

PHP
#1 
<?php

declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', '1'); 
$urlTime = microtime(true);   

 $myDB = "myDB"; 

$options = [
    PDO:: ATTR_ERRMODE                                        => PDO:: ERRMODE_EXCEPTION,
    PDO:: ATTR_DEFAULT_FETCH_MODE          => PDO:: FETCH_ASSOC,
    PDO:: ATTR_EMULATE_PREPARES                 => false,
]; 

try { 

$dbc = new PDO("mysql:host=localhost;dbname=$myDB;charset=utf8", "root", "*********", $options); 
} catch(PDOException $e) {
throw new PDOException($e->getMessage(), (int)$e->getcode()); 
} 

$stmt = $dbc->prepare('SELECT myNumeric FROM myTable WHERE id = ?');
$stmt->execute([1]);
$myNumeric = $stmt->fetch();

echo $myNumeric;

I made the code above for get a value with SELECT SQL.
but it produces the following.

I guess the last part of the code “echo $myNumeric;” is not correct.
I don’t know the correct PDO way.
How can I fix it?