PDO Update and Insert problem - can only insert and not update

PHP
#1

I’m sure there must be simple solution but everything I tried does not seem to work. I am not able to UPDATE the table and can only INSERT amended data?

I have a very simple table:

CREATE TABLE news (
    id int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
    title varchar(128) NOT NULL,
    slug varchar(128) NOT NULL,
    body text NOT NULL,
    PRIMARY KEY (id),
    KEY slug (slug)
);

The form only has two fields and a submit button…

	<dl class="w88 mga">		
		<dt class="fsl fwb"> Add News Item </dt>
		<dd> &nbsp; </dd>
		<dd>
			<label> Title: </label>	
			<input type="text" 	name='title' value='<?= $title ?>' />
		</dd>
		<dd> &nbsp; </dd>
		<dd>
			<label class="fll"> Body:  &nbsp; </label>	
			<textarea class="fll tal w88"	 rows="10" name='body'><?= $body ?></textarea> 
		</dd>
		<dd class="clb"> &nbsp; </dd>
		<dt>
			<input class="bg2" type="submit" 	name='submit' value='SUBMiT' />
		</dt>
		<dd> &nbsp; </dd>
	</dl>
	</form>

The following script is just one of the many attempts to apply UPDATES:

	if($submit && isset($_SESSION['NEXT']) ) : 
			$sql 	= "UPDATE `news` SET `title`=?, `body`=?, `slug`=?) WHERE `id`=?";
			$stmt 	= $pdo->prepare($sql);
			$ok 	= $stmt->execute( [$title, $body, $slug, $_SESSION['NEXT'] ] );
		#	vd( $_SESSION['NEXT']);

	elseif($submit):	
			$sql 	= "INSERT INTO `news` (`title`, `body`, `slug`) VALUES ( ?,?,?);";
			$stmt 	= $pdo->prepare($sql);
			$ok 	= $stmt->execute( [$title, $body, $slug] );

			if(1):
				$sql  = 'SELECT `id` FROM `news` ORDER BY `id` DESC LIMIT 0,1';
				$stmt = $pdo->query($sql);
				$tmp  = $stmt->fetch()['id']; // 3338
				$_SESSION['NEXT'] = $tmp;
			#	vd( $_SESSION['NEXT'] );
			endif;	
	else :			
		# vd('DONT DO ANYTHING');
	endif; // ($submit) :
#2

Your UPDATE query has a spurious ) before the WHERE clause, unless that’s a forum typo. If that’s not it, can you explain what happens when you try? Does it hit the correct section of PHP, for example?

I take it your last query is to avoid using lastInsertId()?

#3

I have the same question as @droopsnoot. Why don’t you use lastInsertId()? Actually, that is really no good solution to avoid it. You could have a big problems with data consistence.

#4

I presumed because of the note about not all drivers supporting it. But you do raise a very good point - the original logic falls down as soon as two users try to add a record at virtually the same time - if the INSERT query for the second user runs after the first, but before the first SELECT query, then the first user will get the second users ID in their session variable. Perhaps a transaction could help remove that scenario.

#5

As previously mentioned, you have a spurious ) in your sql.

What was interesting (to me at least) was that the code would run without any errors being generated. Even with error_reporting(E_ALL); You had to check for errors after executing otherwise there would be no indication. Which is a bit of a pain.

This is why setting the error mode to exceptions is so handy. The bad syntax will toss an exception for you. This is also the sort of problem that can be easier to resolve from a console window. I had originally thought that the problem was with storing the id in the session but that turned out to not be the case.

I might add that you absolutely want to use lastInsertId.

Here is some working code:

error_reporting(E_ALL); // Did not help

$dsn = 'mysql:dbname=zoo;host=127.0.0.1';
$user = 'impd';
$password = 'trumpisgoingdown';
$pdo = new PDO($dsn, $user, $password);
$pdo->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION); // Almost a requirement

$sql 	= "INSERT INTO `news` (`title`, `body`, `slug`) VALUES ( ?,?,?);";
$stmt 	= $pdo->prepare($sql);
$ok 	= $stmt->execute( ['Title 1', 'Body 1', 'Slug 1'] );

$id = 1; // or $id = $pdo->lastInsertId();
// Spurious ) Your IDE should flag this
//ql 	= "UPDATE `news` SET `title`=?, `body`=?, `slug`=?) WHERE `id`=?";
$sql 	= "UPDATE `news` SET `title`=?, `body`=?, `slug`=? 
 WHERE `id`=?";
$stmt 	= $pdo->prepare($sql);
$ok 	= $stmt->execute( ['Title 1A', 'Body 1A', 'Slug 1A', $id ] );