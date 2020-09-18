PDO Update and Insert problem - can only insert and not update

I’m sure there must be simple solution but everything I tried does not seem to work. I am not able to UPDATE the table and can only INSERT amended data?
I have a very simple table:
CREATE TABLE news (
id int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
title varchar(128) NOT NULL,
slug varchar(128) NOT NULL,
body text NOT NULL,
PRIMARY KEY (id),
KEY slug (slug)
);
The form only has two fields and a submit button…
<dl class="w88 mga">
<dt class="fsl fwb"> Add News Item </dt>
<dd> </dd>
<dd>
<label> Title: </label>
<input type="text" name='title' value='<?= $title ?>' />
</dd>
<dd> </dd>
<dd>
<label class="fll"> Body: </label>
<textarea class="fll tal w88" rows="10" name='body'><?= $body ?></textarea>
</dd>
<dd class="clb"> </dd>
<dt>
<input class="bg2" type="submit" name='submit' value='SUBMiT' />
</dt>
<dd> </dd>
</dl>
</form>
The following script is just one of the many attempts to apply UPDATES:
if($submit && isset($_SESSION['NEXT']) ) :
$sql = "UPDATE `news` SET `title`=?, `body`=?, `slug`=?) WHERE `id`=?";
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$ok = $stmt->execute( [$title, $body, $slug, $_SESSION['NEXT'] ] );
# vd( $_SESSION['NEXT']);
elseif($submit):
$sql = "INSERT INTO `news` (`title`, `body`, `slug`) VALUES ( ?,?,?);";
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$ok = $stmt->execute( [$title, $body, $slug] );
if(1):
$sql = 'SELECT `id` FROM `news` ORDER BY `id` DESC LIMIT 0,1';
$stmt = $pdo->query($sql);
$tmp = $stmt->fetch()['id']; // 3338
$_SESSION['NEXT'] = $tmp;
# vd( $_SESSION['NEXT'] );
endif;
else :
# vd('DONT DO ANYTHING');
endif; // ($submit) :