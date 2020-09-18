PDO Update and Insert problem - can only insert and not update

I’m sure there must be simple solution but everything I tried does not seem to work. I am not able to UPDATE the table and can only INSERT amended data?

I have a very simple table:

CREATE TABLE news (
    id int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
    title varchar(128) NOT NULL,
    slug varchar(128) NOT NULL,
    body text NOT NULL,
    PRIMARY KEY (id),
    KEY slug (slug)
);

The form only has two fields and a submit button…

	<dl class="w88 mga">		
		<dt class="fsl fwb"> Add News Item </dt>
		<dd> &nbsp; </dd>
		<dd>
			<label> Title: </label>	
			<input type="text" 	name='title' value='<?= $title ?>' />
		</dd>
		<dd> &nbsp; </dd>
		<dd>
			<label class="fll"> Body:  &nbsp; </label>	
			<textarea class="fll tal w88"	 rows="10" name='body'><?= $body ?></textarea> 
		</dd>
		<dd class="clb"> &nbsp; </dd>
		<dt>
			<input class="bg2" type="submit" 	name='submit' value='SUBMiT' />
		</dt>
		<dd> &nbsp; </dd>
	</dl>
	</form>

The following script is just one of the many attempts to apply UPDATES:

	if($submit && isset($_SESSION['NEXT']) ) : 
			$sql 	= "UPDATE `news` SET `title`=?, `body`=?, `slug`=?) WHERE `id`=?";
			$stmt 	= $pdo->prepare($sql);
			$ok 	= $stmt->execute( [$title, $body, $slug, $_SESSION['NEXT'] ] );
		#	vd( $_SESSION['NEXT']);

	elseif($submit):	
			$sql 	= "INSERT INTO `news` (`title`, `body`, `slug`) VALUES ( ?,?,?);";
			$stmt 	= $pdo->prepare($sql);
			$ok 	= $stmt->execute( [$title, $body, $slug] );

			if(1):
				$sql  = 'SELECT `id` FROM `news` ORDER BY `id` DESC LIMIT 0,1';
				$stmt = $pdo->query($sql);
				$tmp  = $stmt->fetch()['id']; // 3338
				$_SESSION['NEXT'] = $tmp;
			#	vd( $_SESSION['NEXT'] );
			endif;	
	else :			
		# vd('DONT DO ANYTHING');
	endif; // ($submit) :
#2

Your UPDATE query has a spurious ) before the WHERE clause, unless that’s a forum typo. If that’s not it, can you explain what happens when you try? Does it hit the correct section of PHP, for example?

I take it your last query is to avoid using lastInsertId()?