PDO Update and Insert problem - can only insert and not update

As previously mentioned, you have a spurious ) in your sql.

What was interesting (to me at least) was that the code would run without any errors being generated. Even with error_reporting(E_ALL); You had to check for errors after executing otherwise there would be no indication. Which is a bit of a pain.

This is why setting the error mode to exceptions is so handy. The bad syntax will toss an exception for you. This is also the sort of problem that can be easier to resolve from a console window. I had originally thought that the problem was with storing the id in the session but that turned out to not be the case.

I might add that you absolutely want to use lastInsertId.

Here is some working code: