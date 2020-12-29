PDO, OOP, and DB Connection - Class opinion on the code quality

<?php
class Database {
private $host = DB_HOST;
private $user = DB_USER;
private $pass = DB_PASS;
private $dbname = DB_NAME;
private $dbh;
private $error;
private $stmt;
public function __construct() {
// Set DSN
$dsn = 'mysql:host=' . $this->host . ';dbname=' . $this->dbname;
// Set options
$options = array (
PDO::ATTR_PERSISTENT => true,
PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE => PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION
);
// Create a new PDO instanace
try {
$this->dbh = new PDO ($dsn, $this->user, $this->pass, $options);
} // Catch any errors
catch ( PDOException $e ) {
$this->error = $e->getMessage();
}
}
public function query($query) {
$this->stmt = $this->dbh->prepare($query);
}
public function bind($param, $value, $type = null) {
if (is_null ( $type )) {
switch (true) {
case is_int ( $value ) :
$type = PDO::PARAM_INT;
break;
case is_bool ( $value ) :
$type = PDO::PARAM_BOOL;
break;
case is_null ( $value ) :
$type = PDO::PARAM_NULL;
break;
default :
$type = PDO::PARAM_STR;
}
}
$this->stmt->bindValue ( $param, $value, $type );
}
public function execute(){
return $this->stmt->execute();
}
public function resultset(){
$this->execute();
return $this->stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_OBJ);
}
public function single(){
$this->execute();
return $this->stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ);
}
public function rowCount(){
return $this->stmt->rowCount();
}
public function lastInsertId(){
return $this->dbh->lastInsertId();
}
public function beginTransaction(){
return $this->dbh->beginTransaction();
}
public function endTransaction(){
return $this->dbh->commit();
}
public function cancelTransaction(){
return $this->dbh->rollBack();
}
}
I was doing some video training. I got this. Is this a good PDO oop Class or too naive and needs immense improvement?