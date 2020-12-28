PDO, OOP, and DB Connection - Class opinion on the code quality

The real power of PHP OOP comes not from PDO connection as that is already in Object-Oriented Programming style if you think about it. Rather it comes from the ability to do more than one thing with a class. I’m in the process of redoing my website(s) using the Active Record Design Pattern where I will be able to use the DatabaseObject class:

class DatabaseObject extends Database { static protected string $table = ""; static protected array $columns = []; public static function fetch_all(): array { $query = "SELECT * FROM " . static::$table; $stmt = self::pdo()->query($query); return $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); } public static function fetch_by_id($id): array { $query = "SELECT " . implode(", ", static::$db_columns) . " FROM " . static::$table . " WHERE id=:id LIMIT 1"; $stmt = self::pdo()->prepare($query); $stmt->execute(['id' => $id]); return $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); } protected static function create():bool { // Still working on it. }

Where I will be able to use it for a cms, login and many other applications for my website. I highly recommend getting used to working with OOP first especially inheritance as once you get that down a light bulb should turn on by making silly classes like animals then narrowing it down to cats, dogs or fish as an example (There are many other examples you could do like vehicles). Once you get that down pat then look at Active Record Design pattern or many other types of patterns that are out there that will suit your need.