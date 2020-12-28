PDO, OOP, and DB Connection - Class opinion on the code quality

<?php class Database { private $host = DB_HOST; private $user = DB_USER; private $pass = DB_PASS; private $dbname = DB_NAME; private $dbh; private $error; private $stmt; public function __construct() { // Set DSN $dsn = 'mysql:host=' . $this->host . ';dbname=' . $this->dbname; // Set options $options = array ( PDO::ATTR_PERSISTENT => true, PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE => PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION ); // Create a new PDO instanace try { $this->dbh = new PDO ($dsn, $this->user, $this->pass, $options); } // Catch any errors catch ( PDOException $e ) { $this->error = $e->getMessage(); } } public function query($query) { $this->stmt = $this->dbh->prepare($query); } public function bind($param, $value, $type = null) { if (is_null ( $type )) { switch (true) { case is_int ( $value ) : $type = PDO::PARAM_INT; break; case is_bool ( $value ) : $type = PDO::PARAM_BOOL; break; case is_null ( $value ) : $type = PDO::PARAM_NULL; break; default : $type = PDO::PARAM_STR; } } $this->stmt->bindValue ( $param, $value, $type ); } public function execute(){ return $this->stmt->execute(); } public function resultset(){ $this->execute(); return $this->stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_OBJ); } public function single(){ $this->execute(); return $this->stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ); } public function rowCount(){ return $this->stmt->rowCount(); } public function lastInsertId(){ return $this->dbh->lastInsertId(); } public function beginTransaction(){ return $this->dbh->beginTransaction(); } public function endTransaction(){ return $this->dbh->commit(); } public function cancelTransaction(){ return $this->dbh->rollBack(); } }

I was doing some video training. I got this. Is this a good PDO oop Class or too naive and needs immense improvement?