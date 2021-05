ok, I added an asset, and now the result

Array

(

[rack] => Array

(

[0] => Array

(

[asset_id] => 1

[0] => 1

)

)

)

Which seems to index by type.

But I have like 12 types and I want to be able to show that if the type is missing, it has 0 results…

I tried

<?php if(array_key_exists('ats',$assetArray)) { echo "0"; } else { echo count($assetArray['ats']); } ?>

But I get an error

I thought testing for the index would work.

oh, duh! My logic was backwards, forgot the !