PDO connection

PHP
I am trying PDO connection for the first time with a new version of my web application. (XAMPP on Window 10)

...
try {
$conn = new PDO("mysql:host=$serverName;dbname=$dbName", $userName, $passWord); 
 
$conn->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION); 
echo "Connected successfully"; 
} catch(PDOException $e) {
echo "Connection failed: " . $e->getMessage(); 
} 

$myTableInsert=("INSERT INTO myTable (myNumeric)  
VALUES (1234)");  
$myTableInsertEXE=mysqli_query($conn, $myTableInsert);

Byt the result of the code above is the following

What might be wrong in your think?

If you open the connection using a PDO function, you need to carry on using PDO functions to run queries, recover results - you can’t use a mysqli function for that, you can’t mix the two.

Exactly as the error message says, your mysqli function requires a mysqli connection object as the first parameter, not a PDO connection.

How can I carry on using PDO functions to run queries, inserting myNumeric to myTable ?

Have you read through any of the PDO documentation? PDO is a complete library. As a quick-start, I’d do this:

$myTableInsert=("INSERT INTO myTable (myNumeric)  
VALUES (1234)");  
$myTableInsertEXE=$conn->query($myTableInsert);

or something like that. I must admit that by sheer force of habit, I tend to prepare every statement, which might be a bit over the top for your particular example. As soon as you need to put a variable into the query, though, that’s when you need to prepare rather than just concatenate it into the string.

This tutorial gets linked to quite a lot on here, might be worth a look through for more information: (The only proper) PDO tutorial - Treating PHP Delusions

I am on the way of the link above and made the code below by reading the first part of the link above.

declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', '1'); 

$host = "localhost";
$user="root";
$pass="************";
$charset="utf36mb4";  
$dbname="myDB"; 
$dsn="mysql:host=$host;dbname=$dbname;charset=$charset"; 

$option = [
    PDO: : ATTR_ERRMODE                  => PDO: : ERRMODE_EXCEPTION,
    PDO: : ATTR_DEFAULT_FETCH_MODE       => PDO: : FETCH_ASSOC,
    PDO: : ATTR_EMULATE_PREPARES         => false,
]; 

try {
$PDO = new PDO(dsn, $user, $pass, $options); 
} catch(PDOException $e) {
throw new PDOException($e->getMessage(), (int)$e->getcode()); 
} 
$stmt = $pdo-> query ('SELECT myNumeric FROM myTable'); 

while ($row = $stmt -&_fetch()) {
 echo $row['myNumeric'] . "n";
}

The quote below is the result of the code above.

How can I fix the line 16 “PDO: : ATTR_ERRMODE => PDO: : ERRMODE_EXCEPTION,” in the code above for removing the Parse error above?

That’s because you have a lot of problems with your spacing. You need to stop making all of those random spaces because it’s going to keep throwing you that error. Whenever that error happens, it usually means you’re not putting in the right syntax. All of your PDO constants are incorrect. You need to go back and fix them. The double colons should not have any spaces nor the PDO constants on both sides of the colons.

You’re going to have a problem here too as it’s incorrect. Should be the arrow operator and not the pass by reference operator.

<?php 
 
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', '1'); 

$host = "localhost";
$user="root";
$pass="************";
$charset="utf36mb4";  
$dbname="myDB"; 
$dsn="mysql:host=$host;dbname=$dbname;charset=$charset"; 

$options = [
    PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE                          => PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION,
    PDO::ATTR_DEFAULT_FETCH_MODE         => PDO::FETCH_ASSOC,
    PDO::ATTR_EMULATE_PREPARES             => false,
]; 

try {
$PDO = new PDO($dsn, $user, $pass, $options); 
} catch(PDOException $e) {
throw new PDOException($e->getMessage(), (int)$e->getcode()); 
} 
$stmt = $pdo-> query ('SELECT myNumeric FROM myTable'); 

while ($row = $stmt ->fetch()) {
 echo $row['name'] . "
";
}

The modified code above produces the result below.

What’s wrong of it?

The changing like the following produces the same fatal error above.

$charset="utf36mb4";

// from the above
// to the below
 
$charset="utf36";
I don’t think there is such a thing as UTF-36. I’ve always used UTF-8 so I wouldn’t know if UTF-36 is correct or not.

#9

Indeed, and the article that I linked to does not use utf36 either. The mysql doc seems to have this list: MySQL :: MySQL 5.7 Reference Manual :: 10.10 Supported Character Sets and Collations

@joon1, where are you getting your character set from?