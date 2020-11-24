PDO connection

I am on the way of the link above and made the code below by reading the first part of the link above.
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', '1');
$host = "localhost";
$user="root";
$pass="************";
$charset="utf36mb4";
$dbname="myDB";
$dsn="mysql:host=$host;dbname=$dbname;charset=$charset";
$option = [
PDO: : ATTR_ERRMODE => PDO: : ERRMODE_EXCEPTION,
PDO: : ATTR_DEFAULT_FETCH_MODE => PDO: : FETCH_ASSOC,
PDO: : ATTR_EMULATE_PREPARES => false,
];
try {
$PDO = new PDO(dsn, $user, $pass, $options);
} catch(PDOException $e) {
throw new PDOException($e->getMessage(), (int)$e->getcode());
}
$stmt = $pdo-> query ('SELECT myNumeric FROM myTable');
while ($row = $stmt -&_fetch()) {
echo $row['myNumeric'] . "n";
}
The quote below is the result of the code above.
How can I fix the line 16 “PDO: : ATTR_ERRMODE => PDO: : ERRMODE_EXCEPTION,” in the code above for removing the Parse error above?