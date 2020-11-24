PDO connection

Have you read through any of the PDO documentation? PDO is a complete library. As a quick-start, I’d do this:

$myTableInsert=("INSERT INTO myTable (myNumeric) VALUES (1234)"); $myTableInsertEXE=$conn->query($myTableInsert);

or something like that. I must admit that by sheer force of habit, I tend to prepare every statement, which might be a bit over the top for your particular example. As soon as you need to put a variable into the query, though, that’s when you need to prepare rather than just concatenate it into the string.

This tutorial gets linked to quite a lot on here, might be worth a look through for more information: (The only proper) PDO tutorial - Treating PHP Delusions