I am trying PDO connection for the first time with a new version of my web application. (XAMPP on Window 10)

... try { $conn = new PDO("mysql:host=$serverName;dbname=$dbName", $userName, $passWord); $conn->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION); echo "Connected successfully"; } catch(PDOException $e) { echo "Connection failed: " . $e->getMessage(); } $myTableInsert=("INSERT INTO myTable (myNumeric) VALUES (1234)"); $myTableInsertEXE=mysqli_query($conn, $myTableInsert);

Byt the result of the code above is the following

Connected successfully

Warning : mysqli_query() expects parameter 1 to be mysqli, object given in pdo1.php on line 18

What might be wrong in your think?