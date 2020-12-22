PDO, Array and Superglobal variable $_POST

<?php $alltable = "SHOW TABLES"; $statement = $pdo->prepare($alltable); $statement->execute(); $result = $statement->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); // echo "<pre>"; // print_r($result); // echo "</pre>"; foreach($result as $table) { ?> <div class="checkbox"> <label><input type="checkbox" class="checkbox_table" name="table[]" value="<?php echo $table["Tables_in_toolcula_apps"]; ?>" /> <?php echo $table["Tables_in_toolcula_apps"]; ?></label> </div> <?php } ?>

Hi there,

I have programmatically generated checkboxes based on an array input.



Now based on the checkboxes ticked I was looking around the way in which superglobal variable $_POST can hold those elements, which are actually table values from the database.

I wanted to do some operation here: if (isset($_POST['download'])) { foreach ($_POST['download'] as $table) { echo "Yes"."<br />"; } }

But this gives error:

foreach ($_POST['download'] as $table) {

Warning : Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /home1/…/pdo_back_up_option.php on line 18