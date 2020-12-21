PDO, Array and Superglobal variable $_POST

PHP
<?php 
    $alltable = "SHOW TABLES";
    $statement = $pdo->prepare($alltable);
    $statement->execute();
    $result = $statement->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
    // echo "<pre>";
    // print_r($result); 
    // echo "</pre>";
    foreach($result as $table) {
    ?>
    <div class="checkbox">
    <label><input type="checkbox" class="checkbox_table" name="table[]" value="<?php echo $table["Tables_in_toolcula_apps"]; ?>" /> <?php echo $table["Tables_in_toolcula_apps"]; ?></label>
    </div>
<?php  } ?>

Hi there,

I have programmatically generated checkboxes based on an array input.
Now based on the checkboxes ticked I was looking around the way in which superglobal variable $_POST can hold those elements, which are actually table values from the database.

I wanted to do some operation here:
    if (isset($_POST['download'])) {
      foreach ($_POST['download'] as $table) {
        echo "Yes"."<br />";
      }
    }

But this gives error:
foreach ($_POST['download'] as $table) {

Warning : Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /home1/…/pdo_back_up_option.php on line 18

Once the checkboxes are ticked doesn’t the superglobal variable $_POST holds the values in an array?

What does it show you, when you display the contents of the $_POST array? Does that give any clues as to why the error occurs?

Does this line give any clue as to why it might be failing?

<label><input type="checkbox" class="checkbox_table" name="table[]" value="<?php echo $table["Tables_in_toolcula_apps"]; ?>" /> <?php echo $table["Tables_in_toolcula_apps"]; ?></label>
I realized my knowledge gap:
this helped:

I think we have to pick up from name=table[]