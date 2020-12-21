PDO, Array and Superglobal variable $_POST

<?php
$alltable = "SHOW TABLES";
$statement = $pdo->prepare($alltable);
$statement->execute();
$result = $statement->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
// echo "<pre>";
// print_r($result);
// echo "</pre>";
foreach($result as $table) {
?>
<div class="checkbox">
<label><input type="checkbox" class="checkbox_table" name="table[]" value="<?php echo $table["Tables_in_toolcula_apps"]; ?>" /> <?php echo $table["Tables_in_toolcula_apps"]; ?></label>
</div>
<?php } ?>
Hi there,
I have programmatically generated checkboxes based on an array input.
Now based on the checkboxes ticked I was looking around the way in which superglobal variable $_POST can hold those elements, which are actually table values from the database.
I wanted to do some operation here:
if (isset($_POST['download'])) {
foreach ($_POST['download'] as $table) {
echo "Yes"."<br />";
}
}
But this gives error:
foreach ($_POST['download'] as $table) {
Warning : Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /home1/…/pdo_back_up_option.php on line 18
Once the
checkboxes are ticked doesn’t the superglobal variable
$_POST holds the values in an array?