PDO and OOP PHP

PHP
​I think any application has two very important features: Saving/Adding Data to Database and then fetching retrieving it back.​

Rest everything such as front end: HTML and DOM is another detail, including structuring application by using correct and optimized coding practices such as MVC model establishing files and folder + Object Oriented PHP.

Back to the discussion: I was trying to understand PDO I stumbled upon this online free video course → = Section 5 Dealing with the PDO and the Databa

I have shared a link because in the future if anyone comes at this link he may get the reference.

Before writing this post and seeking help I tried to understand as much as I can on my own.

I am copy-pasting the code here of a class name:

Database.php →

<?php 
class Database{
	private $host   = 'localhost';
	private $user   = 'toolcula_apps';
	private $pass   = 'XXXXXXXX##';
	private $dbname = 'toolcula_apps';

	private $dbh;
	private $error;
	private $stmt;

	public function __construct(){
		// Set DSN
		$dsn = 'mysql:host='. $this->host . ';dbname='. $this->dbname;
		// Set Options
		$options = array(
			PDO::ATTR_PERSISTENT		=> true,
			PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE		    => PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION
		);
		// Create new PDO
		try {
			$this->dbh = new PDO($dsn, $this->user, $this->pass, $options);
		} catch(PDOEception $e){
			$this->error = $e->getMessage();
		}
	}

	public function query($query){
		$this->stmt = $this->dbh->prepare($query);
	}

	public function bind($param, $value, $type = null){
		if(is_null($type)){
			switch(true){
				case is_int($value):
					$type = PDO::PARAM_INT;
					break;
				case is_bool($value):
					$type = PDO::PARAM_BOOL;
					break;
				case is_null($value):
					$type = PDO::PARAM_NULL;
					break;
					default:
					$type = PDO::PARAM_STR;
			}
		}
		$this->stmt->bindValue($param, $value, $type);
	}

	public function execute(){
		return $this->stmt->execute();
	}

	public function resultset(){
		$this->execute();
		return $this->stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
	}
}

There is a very huge information given out here →

I have lots of questions I am asking one by one here.

And the code in question →

public function bind($param, $value, $type = null){
if(is_null($type)){
	switch(true){
		case is_int($value):
			$type = PDO::PARAM_INT;
			break;
		case is_bool($value):
			$type = PDO::PARAM_BOOL;
			break;
		case is_null($value):
			$type = PDO::PARAM_NULL;
			break;
			default:
			$type = PDO::PARAM_STR;
	}
}
$this->stmt->bindValue($param, $value, $type);
}

Although, I understand the switch statement, but could not understand what is going on here.

That is a pretty poorly coded class. I suggest you keep looking at examples and learn the SOLID Principles.

You would do better to start here…

https://phpdelusions.net/pdo/pdo_wrapper

Thanks for the direction, but in the early stage of learning, we often encounter such comments regarding the quality and authenticity of the shared code for some discussion(Sir, I am not cynical against your advice), but if possible please help me to understand where I am stuck in this part of the code or possible some suggested reading that can help me to understand that. This will help me to graduate further in some direction.

You would be wasting your time learning how to do it the “wrong” way. Check out the link I posted while you were responding.

As far as the posted code, the switch is just deciding what type of bind to use. If you use positional placeholders (?) then you done even need to mess with all that.

Sure, Thanks. The link that you have shared says:

Although there are not too much reasons to create a wrapper (as PDO already being one), there are still some issues that might bug a programmer.

What does the wrapper mean?