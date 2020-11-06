PDO and OOP PHP

Router.php →
<?php
class Router{
protected $routes = [];
protected $params = [];
public function add($route, $params){
$this->routes[$route] = $params;
}
public function getRoutes(){
return $this->routes;
}
public function match($url){
foreach ($this->routes as $route => $params) {
if ($url==$route) {
$this->params = $params;
return true;
}
}
return false;
}
public function getParams(){
return $this->params;
}
}
index.php →
<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(E_ALL);
ini_set('display_errors', 'true');
// Front Controller
// echo 'Reqested URL = "'.$_SERVER['QUERY_STRING'].'"';
// Routing
require '../core/Router.php';
$router = new Router();
echo get_class($router);
// Add the Routes
$router->add('',['controller'=>'Home','action'=>'index']);
$router->add('posts',['controller'=>'Posts','action'=>'index']);
$router->add('posts/new',['controller'=>'Posts','action'=>'new']);
// Displaying the Routing Table
// echo "<pre>";
// var_dump($router->getRoutes());
// echo "</pre>";
// Match the requested route
$url = $_SERVER['QUERY_STRING'];
if ($router->match($url)) {
echo '<pre>';
var_dump($router->getParams());
echo '</pre>';
} else {
echo "No route found for URL '$url'";
}
This is how we are generating the associative array →
// Add the Routes
$router->add('',['controller'=>'Home','action'=>'index']);
$router->add('posts',['controller'=>'Posts','action'=>'index']);
$router->add('posts/new',['controller'=>'Posts','action'=>'new']);
I have difficulty understanding this part →
public function match($url){
foreach ($this->routes as $route => $params) {
if ($url==$route) {
$this->params = $params;
return true;
}
}
return false;
}
This should only put value in new array params→
$this->params = $params;, but is putting the whole associative array part of that route URL?
How come when $params are just a value?
Live can be checked here.