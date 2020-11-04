PDO and OOP PHP

That is a pretty poorly coded class. I suggest you keep looking at examples and learn the SOLID Principles.
You would do better to start here…
Thanks for the direction, but in the early stage of learning, we often encounter such comments regarding the quality and authenticity of the shared code for some discussion(Sir, I am not cynical against your advice), but if possible please help me to understand where I am stuck in this part of the code or possible some suggested reading that can help me to understand that. This will help me to graduate further in some direction.
You would be wasting your time learning how to do it the “wrong” way. Check out the link I posted while you were responding.
As far as the posted code, the switch is just deciding what type of bind to use. If you use positional placeholders (?) then you done even need to mess with all that.
Sure, Thanks. The link that you have shared says:
Although there are not too much reasons to create a wrapper (as PDO already being one), there are still some issues that might bug a programmer.
What does the wrapper mean?
Hi there, I am waiting for other experts’ opinions to tell if the original code posted by me(Not actually written by me) has a very poor class definition.
I am not doubting @benanamen but if possible other opinions will be very helpful.
A wrapper is just as the word means. A wrapper wraps around something, in this case, it wraps around the PDO Extension. PDO does not need a Wrapper as it is one.
While you are waiting for “other opinions” it would be beneficial for you to know why this class is not good so you can learn to spot it in the future.
First problem is the DB connection parameters are hard coded into the class. This means the class is “Tightly Coupled” meaning you can ONLY use that database/user/etc with this class. Because of that, the class is not re-usable without editing it which violates the Open/Closed Principle of the SOLID Principles. If you needed a different database at the same time you cant do it. These parameters should be passed to the Class using Dependency Injection.
The options are hard coded. same kind of problems as the first.
The class outputs internal system errors to the user. That info is only good to hackers and useless to the user.
The bind method is just an unnecessary cluster muck. Using Positional placeholders would eliminate that whole block of code.
The execute method is a useless wrapper.
The result set method is hard coded to fetchAll and FETCH_ASSOC. There is no flexibility to do anything else.
All in all, the class is junk IMO.
Here is a tutorial on SOLID. I have not read it. but I have never seen a “wrong” tutorial on SOLID.
https://code.tutsplus.com/series/the-solid-principles–cms-634
Ok. The same Author has not hardcoded those parameters in his another video.
May be the other part of that class is still hard-coded as mentioned by you.
There is minor improvement in the video you linked to but then the author introduces a multitude of other bad practices throughout the code base.
I guess it can be a starting point but just keep in mind you would want to refactor the code to make it “right”.
Make sense. Thanks.
What the switch is doing is testing the data type of the
$value and switching the
$data_type parameter of the
bindValue method to match it.
This allows you to use the
bind method, instead of PDO’s native
bindValue method, and omit the
$data_type parameter if you choose.
But given that the
$data_type parameter is optional anyway, I’m not sure of the point of it, or any other methods in the class TBH, as they just seem to replicate what PDO already does, but in a more restrictive way. A wrapper class should enhance the functionality, not limit it.
On the same Video link that I posted in my OP there is a Project where such class is written:
class Bootstrap{
private $controller;
private $action;
private $request;
public function __construct($request){
$this->request = $request;
if($this->request['controller'] == ""){
$this->controller = 'home';
} else {
$this->controller = $this->request['controller'];
}
if($this->request['action'] == ""){
$this->action = 'index';
} else {
$this->action = $this->request['action'];
}
}
public function createController(){
// Check Class
if(class_exists($this->controller)){
$parents = class_parents($this->controller);
// Check Extend
if(in_array("Controller", $parents)){
if(method_exists($this->controller, $this->action)){
return new $this->controller($this->action, $this->request);
} else {
// Method Does Not Exist
echo '<h1>Method does not exist</h1>';
return;
}
} else {
// Base Controller Does Not Exist
echo '<h1>Base controller not found</h1>';
return;
}
} else {
// Controller Class Does Not Exist
echo '<h1>Controller class does not exist</h1>';
return;
}
}
}
In this the construct function:
public function __construct($request){
$this->request = $request;
if($this->request['controller'] == ""){
$this->controller = 'home';
} else {
$this->controller = $this->request['controller'];
}
if($this->request['action'] == ""){
$this->action = 'index';
} else {
$this->action = $this->request['action'];
}
}
I have huge difficulty in understanding this part →
$this->request['controller']
Is this something, which is natively defined in PHP? →
request['controller']
Additionally, In this contsruct fucntion are we conditionally trying to call some template system?
Such as: admin template, user action template etc?
Wrapper Class → When you say this you mean an extension class of the original PDO class defined in PHP?
You seem to be a Pro. I believe you must have written many MVC workflows so generally when as you stated a good class system for PDO is established/written can it be reused by in multiple projects.
If my assumption is true in that case it will be good to understand a well-written class and then re-use it multiple times or it lot depends upon the project type and such recurrence is not possible and is of no use of discussion.
Nah. I have not looked at your link but I suspect there is an index.php file which either creates a request object or array using PHP superglobals such as $_SERVER. It probably does some routing stuff as well to link a given request url to a controller action.
What you posted is really bad code. Unless it is a homework assignment or something then I’d suggest using a real framework such as Symfony. You need a few additional steps to get started but you will avoid getting led down some pretty dark paths.
Currently, this is at index.php →
<?php
// Include Config
require('config.php');
require('classes/Bootstrap.php');
$bootstrap = new Bootstrap($_GET);
$controller = $bootstrap->createController();
I am a newbie so yes a kind of Homework assignment sir.
Would it be possible to add some more insight into it?
So $_GET is one of those super global arrays which contain your url query parameters from the browser. Presumably the video tells you to open a browser browse to something like:
index.php?controller=DefaultController&action=index
The bootstrap class then creates a controller of the specified class name and calls the action method. It can work but it’s quite fragile to say the least.
Didn’t fully understand, but got some clue.
This might help. Or it could cause your head to spin around and explode. But at least it has some pretty pictures.
It indeed seems helpful. I will write back to you regarding my learning. Thanks for the help and guidance.