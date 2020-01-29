PDF Report Queries

I am currently writing code for an attendance application. I need to create two reports. One that is a summarized attendance report of who showed up or not and one that provides more detail to the first.
To give you a better idea, here is a sample of the two reports:
Report 1 (Summary):
Report 2 (Detail):
I’ve managed to work on these a little bit and have created the following tables:
Members:
Attendance:
Absent:
The problem I’m having is coming up with the right queries to produce the right information.
The first report has this query:
"SELECT m.precinct as 'precinct', COUNT(attn.member_id) as 'delegates_present', COUNT(ab.member_id) as 'delegates_absent', COUNT(attn.member_id) + COUNT(ab.member_id) as 'total' FROM members m LEFT JOIN attendance as attn ON attn.member_id = m.id LEFT JOIN absence as ab ON ab.member_id = m.id GROUP BY m.precinct WITH ROLLUP;"
The result looks like this:
but I don’t want it to select EVERY precinct, just the ones that are shown from the
attendance table.
The second report query is this:
SELECT precinct, name, residential_address, IF(at.member_id IS NULL, 0, 1) as 'present', IF(ab.member_id IS NULL, 0, 1) as 'absent' FROM members m LEFT JOIN attendance at ON at.member_id = m.name LEFT JOIN absence ab ON ab.member_id = m.name ORDER BY m.precinct, m.id
and produces errors.
Fatal error: Uncaught PDOException: SQLSTATE[42S22]: Column not found: 1054 Unknown column 'name' in 'field list' in C:\xampp\htdocs\ccrp\api\reports\delegates.php:44 Stack trace: #0 C:\xampp\htdocs\ccrp\api\reports\delegates.php(44): PDOStatement->execute() #1 C:\xampp\htdocs\ccrp\api\reports\delegates.php(60): Report->viewDelegates() #2 {main} thrown in C:\xampp\htdocs\ccrp\api\reports\delegates.php on line 44