PDF Report Queries in MySQL

I am currently writing code for an attendance application. I need to create two reports. One that is a summarized attendance report of who showed up or not and one that provides more detail to the first.

To give you a better idea, here is a sample of the two reports:

Report 1 (Summary):

Report 2 (Detail):

I’ve managed to work on these a little bit and have created the following tables:

Members:

Attendance:

Absent:

The problem I’m having is coming up with the right queries to produce the right information.

The first report has this query:

"SELECT m.precinct as 'precinct', COUNT(attn.member_id) as 'delegates_present', COUNT(ab.member_id) as 'delegates_absent', COUNT(attn.member_id) + COUNT(ab.member_id) as 'total' FROM members m LEFT JOIN attendance as attn ON attn.member_id = m.id LEFT JOIN absence as ab ON ab.member_id = m.id GROUP BY m.precinct WITH ROLLUP;"

The result looks like this:

but I don’t want it to select EVERY precinct, just the ones that are shown from the attendance table.

The second report query is this:

SELECT precinct, name, residential_address, IF(at.member_id IS NULL, 0, 1) as 'present', IF(ab.member_id IS NULL, 0, 1) as 'absent' FROM members m LEFT JOIN attendance at ON at.member_id = m.name LEFT JOIN absence ab ON ab.member_id = m.name ORDER BY m.precinct, m.id

and produces errors.