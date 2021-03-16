PDF and SEO for any URL quotation

I need help if any quotation of URL without link is also a benefit for SEO and social media if this is included inside PDF.
If you place a link like an example: https:/www.example.com it is known it will be read by smart search engines and SEO is validated. But I guess what will happen if I place https:/www.demo.com without link. Is it detected text as a link or I missed? We all know different techniques but is it known a text without link inside PDF as an official explanation?
Web spiders don’t much care about files attached to your site. It probably will never read a PDF.
Link text that isnt a link isn’t a link in terms of SEO. A link is a active decision. You choose to make something a link because you vouch for it; otherwise, you make it not a link and dont.
I’m pretty sure PDFs are indexed, unless you take active steps to prevent it. That used to be the case, anyway, and I’ve no reason to believe things have changed.
That said, I very much doubt that a URL in a PDF document will have any influence on your SEO.