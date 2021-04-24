PDB select with LIKE

<?php declare(strict_types=1); error_reporting(-1); ini_set('display_errors', '1'); $dbName='myDB'; $options = [ PDO:: ATTR_ERRMODE => PDO:: ERRMODE_EXCEPTION, PDO:: ATTR_DEFAULT_FETCH_MODE => PDO:: FETCH_ASSOC, PDO:: ATTR_EMULATE_PREPARES => false, ]; try { $dbc = new PDO("mysql:host=localhost;dbname=$dbName;charset=utf8", "******", "********", $options); } catch(PDOException $e) { throw new PDOException($e->getMessage(), (int)$e->getcode()); } $key='a'; $sql="SELECT title FROM myTable WHERE title like '%$key%' ORDER BY editDate DESC LIMIT 10"; $searchQ=$dbc-> prepare ($sql); while ($searchL=$searchQ->fetch()) { echo $searchL['title'] .'<br>'; }

My page has the code above.

I expect the page produce the following.

title1

title2

title3

title4

title5

title6

title7

title8

title9

title10

Hwever, the page produce nothing.

I think my code above is NOT the PDO way with “LIKE”.

How can I produce my target result?