PDB select with LIKE

<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', '1');
$dbName='myDB';
$options = [
PDO:: ATTR_ERRMODE => PDO:: ERRMODE_EXCEPTION,
PDO:: ATTR_DEFAULT_FETCH_MODE => PDO:: FETCH_ASSOC,
PDO:: ATTR_EMULATE_PREPARES => false,
];
try {
$dbc = new PDO("mysql:host=localhost;dbname=$dame;charset=utf8", "******", "********", $options);
} catch(PDOException $e) {
throw new PDOException($e->getMessage(), (int)$e->getcode());
}
$key='a';
$sql="SELECT title FROM myTable
WHERE title like '%$key%' ORDER BY editDate DESC LIMIT 10";
$searchQ=$dbc-> prepare ($sql);
while ($searchL=$searchQ->fetch()) {
echo $searchL['title'] .'<br>';
}
My page has the code above.
I expect the page produce the following.
Hwever, the page produce nothing.
I think my code above is NOT the PDO way with “LIKE”.
How can I produce my target result?