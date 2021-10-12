PayPal IPN Not returning address related info

Hi all,
i am banging my head for last few days. that is, i have a donate form in our website. When a user visits this donation form, enters his phone number, amount and subscription type (one time or monthly) and pay via paypal, i successfully receive all the information via IPN listner.
only problem is, Payee address related information is not receiving at all.
//Paypal ipn Variables : https://developer.paypal.com/docs/api-basics/notifications/ipn/IPNandPDTVariables/#id091EB01I0Y4
$username=$_POST['first_name'];
$last_name=$_POST['last_name'];
$full_name=$username . " " . $last_name;
$email_id=$_POST['payer_email'];
//$amount=$_POST['auth_amount'];
$amount=$_POST['mc_gross'];
$mc_currency=$_POST['mc_currency'];
//$status=$_POST['auth_status'];
$method=$_POST['payment_type'];
$date=$_POST['payment_date'];
$id=$_POST['txn_id'];
$cause=$_POST['item_name'];
//address details
$address_street=$_POST['address_street'];
$address_zip=$_POST['address_zip'];
$address_state=$_POST['address_state'];
$zip_and_state=$address_zip . " " . $address_state; //we combaine zip and state variables.
$address_country=$_POST['address_country'];
The address details part, non of the variables have a value. very strange. what could be the issue?
error log :
Please help to find the problem. Thank you.