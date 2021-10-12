PayPal IPN Not returning address related info

Hi all,

i am banging my head for last few days. that is, i have a donate form in our website. When a user visits this donation form, enters his phone number, amount and subscription type (one time or monthly) and pay via paypal, i successfully receive all the information via IPN listner.

only problem is, Payee address related information is not receiving at all.

//Paypal ipn Variables : https://developer.paypal.com/docs/api-basics/notifications/ipn/IPNandPDTVariables/#id091EB01I0Y4 $username=$_POST['first_name']; $last_name=$_POST['last_name']; $full_name=$username . " " . $last_name; $email_id=$_POST['payer_email']; //$amount=$_POST['auth_amount']; $amount=$_POST['mc_gross']; $mc_currency=$_POST['mc_currency']; //$status=$_POST['auth_status']; $method=$_POST['payment_type']; $date=$_POST['payment_date']; $id=$_POST['txn_id']; $cause=$_POST['item_name']; //address details $address_street=$_POST['address_street']; $address_zip=$_POST['address_zip']; $address_state=$_POST['address_state']; $zip_and_state=$address_zip . " " . $address_state; //we combaine zip and state variables. $address_country=$_POST['address_country'];

The address details part, non of the variables have a value. very strange. what could be the issue?

error log :

Please help to find the problem. Thank you.