PayPal IPN Not returning address related info

PHP
#1

Hi all,
i am banging my head for last few days. that is, i have a donate form in our website. When a user visits this donation form, enters his phone number, amount and subscription type (one time or monthly) and pay via paypal, i successfully receive all the information via IPN listner.
only problem is, Payee address related information is not receiving at all.

	//Paypal ipn Variables : https://developer.paypal.com/docs/api-basics/notifications/ipn/IPNandPDTVariables/#id091EB01I0Y4
	
        $username=$_POST['first_name'];
	$last_name=$_POST['last_name'];
	$full_name=$username . " " . $last_name;
	
	$email_id=$_POST['payer_email'];
	
	//$amount=$_POST['auth_amount'];
	$amount=$_POST['mc_gross'];
	$mc_currency=$_POST['mc_currency'];

	//$status=$_POST['auth_status'];
	$method=$_POST['payment_type'];
	
	$date=$_POST['payment_date'];
	
	$id=$_POST['txn_id'];
	$cause=$_POST['item_name'];
	
	//address details
	$address_street=$_POST['address_street'];	
	$address_zip=$_POST['address_zip'];
	$address_state=$_POST['address_state'];
	$zip_and_state=$address_zip . " " . $address_state; //we combaine zip and state variables.
	
	$address_country=$_POST['address_country'];

The address details part, non of the variables have a value. very strange. what could be the issue?

error log :

Please help to find the problem. Thank you.

#2

The error would appear to be in the code you’ve not shown us :wink: We need to see the code where you set the POST variables - presumably in a form.

#3

You have 50% more code there than you need. Stop creating variables for nothing.

#4

This is not information that Paypal will forward on a donation.

The IPN documentation also states this above the variables you mention “Additional contact or shipping information may be provided.”.

If you think about this, it makes sense. On a donation, the receiver does not need the address of the person making the donation, so it will not be transferred.