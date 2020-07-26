[paypal] can't pass the json to php

Hi guys!

I am integrating the PayPal into my own system. after I installed the smart payment button, I found I can’t pass the complete payment result to my PHP server.

my code is:

<script>
var turtle_id = document.getElementById("turtle_id");
console.log(turtle_id.value);
paypal.Buttons({
createOrder: function(data, actions) {
// This function sets up the details of the transaction, including the amount and line item details.
return actions.order.create({
purchase_units: [{
amount: {
value: '0.01'
}
}]
});
},
onApprove: function(data, actions) {
var capture_data = actions.order.capture();

var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();

xhr.open('POST', "https://192.168.0.100/haigui/order_consultation/" + turtle_id.value, true);
xhr.setRequestHeader("Content-Type", "application/json;charset=UTF-8");
xhr.onload = function () {
console.log(this.responseText);
};
**console.log(capture_data); //OK**
**xhr.send(JSON.stringify(capture_data));**

}
}).render('#paypal-button-container');
//This function displays Smart Payment Buttons on your web page.
</script>

above code only can post a JSON like this:

{resolved: false, rejected: false, errorHandled: false, handlers: []}

but, before the line of ‘xhr.send(JSON.stringify(capture_data));’,

I can console.log a complete JSON via 'console.log(capture_data); ’ like this:

n {resolved: false, rejected: false, errorHandled: false, value: undefined, error: undefined, …}dispatching: falseerror: undefinederrorHandled: falsehandlers: []rejected: falseresolved: truestack: undefinedvalue: {create_time: "2020-07-25T08:23:35Z", update_time: "2020-07-25T08:24:23Z", id: "0YM27746DT8358617", intent: "CAPTURE", status: "COMPLETED", …}__proto__: Object

Why I couldn’t pass a complete JSON through ‘xhr.send(JSON.stringify(capture_data));’?

1
11440×900 109 KB

I also tried ‘xhr.send(capture_data);’, but I only got request payload [object object]

Hi @zhuceyouxiang88, you mean the create_time entries etc.? Some properties may have been defined as non-enumerable, in which case they won’t be included in the JSON (or any iteration over the object’s properties). What do you get when you log the property descriptors of capture_data?

console.log(Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptors(capture_data))
Hi m3g4p0p

console.log(Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptors(capture_data))

I got a json:

  1. {resolved: {…}, rejected: {…}, errorHandled: {…}, value: {…}, error: {…}, …}

  2. dispatching: {value: undefined, writable: true, enumerable: true, configurable: true}

  3. error: {value: undefined, writable: true, enumerable: true, configurable: true}

  4. errorHandled: {value: false, writable: true, enumerable: true, configurable: true}

  5. handlers: {value: Array(0), writable: true, enumerable: true, configurable: true}

  6. rejected: {value: false, writable: true, enumerable: true, configurable: true}

  7. resolved: {value: false, writable: true, enumerable: true, configurable: true}

  8. stack: {value: undefined, writable: true, enumerable: true, configurable: true}

  9. value: {value: undefined, writable: true, enumerable: true, configurable: true}

  10. proto: Object

its value is :

  1. value:

  2. configurable: true

  3. enumerable: true

  4. value: undefined

  5. writable: true

  6. proto: Object

my problem is, after ‘xhr.send(capture_data);’ I can only pass a Form data : [object object],
I get to pass a complete json that includes a value like this:

02
021440×900 170 KB

Hm okay, enumerability is not the issue then. The screenshot does not match the logs you posted though, where value is indeed undefined – are you sure this property is already set by the time you’re stringify()ing it? When just logging the object to the console, this will not give you a frozen “snapshot” but also reflect later updates; so maybe try setting a breakpoint instead to inspect the state of the object at that very point.

The screenshot does not match the logs you posted

The screenshot was the result of 'console.log(capture_data); ', but after that, I can’t send this result to my php via ‘xhr.send(capture_data);’ it only displayed a Form data : [object object] on my F12 header.

In other words:

console.log(capture_data); // OK, it can print out the value that I need.
xhr.send(capture_data); //only pass a Form data : [object object] to my php.

01
011440×900 167 KB

My problem is, how to send the result of ‘console.log(capture_data);’ to my php via ‘xhr.end()’.

You need to JSON.stringify() the data when send()ing it, otherwise you’ll just send the string representation which is indeed [object Object]:

var body = JSON.stringify(capture_data)
xhr.send(body)