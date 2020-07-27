[paypal] can't pass the json to php

Did you try setting a breakpoint on the line where you are send() ing the request?

Yes, I did. I think you are right, the ‘console.log(capture_data);’’ printed out a "value : undefined ".

My purpose is sending a json or array that includes the ‘value’ to my php. So, based on the paypaI ducument, I changed my code to

paypal.Buttons({ createOrder: function(data, actions) { // This function sets up the details of the transaction, including the amount and line item details. return actions.order.create({ purchase_units: [{ amount: { value: '0.01' } }] }); }, onApprove: function(data, actions) { // This function captures the funds from the transaction. return actions.order.capture().then(function(details) { // This function shows a transaction success message to your buyer. alert('Transaction completed by ' + details.payer.name.given_name); }); } }).render('#paypal-button-container'); //This function displays Smart Payment Buttons on your web page.

above code gave me a response data that I need as below:

{"ack":"success","data":{"create_time":"2020-07-26T15:22:40Z","update_time":"2020-07-26T15:29:02Z","id":"3YD49222L52628232","intent":"CAPTURE","status":"COMPLETED","payer":{"email_address":"zhuceyouxiang88@gmail.com","payer_id":"HK75Y66E983QE","address":{"country_code":"C2"},"name":{"given_name":"George","surname":"Lu"}},"purchase_units":[{"reference_id":"default","soft_descriptor":"PAYPAL *SBJ2W892681","amount":{"value":"0.01","currency_code":"USD"},"payee":{"email_address":"sb-j2w892681547@personal.example.com","merchant_id":"V9NXXM9569C3W"},"shipping":{"name":{"full_name":"Lu George"},"address":{"address_line_1":"yunlong district","admin_area_2":"xuzhou","admin_area_1":"JIANGSU","postal_code":"221000","country_code":"C2"}},"payments":{"captures":[{"status":"COMPLETED","id":"0AW08492WM610151X","final_capture":true,"create_time":"2020-07-26T15:29:02Z","update_time":"2020-07-26T15:29:02Z","amount":{"value":"0.01","currency_code":"USD"},"seller_protection":{"status":"ELIGIBLE","dispute_categories":["ITEM_NOT_RECEIVED","UNAUTHORIZED_TRANSACTION"]},"links":[{"href":"https://api.sandbox.paypal.com/v2/payments/captures/0AW08492WM610151X","rel":"self","method":"GET","title":"GET"},{"href":"https://api.sandbox.paypal.com/v2/payments/captures/0AW08492WM610151X/refund","rel":"refund","method":"POST","title":"POST"},{"href":"https://api.sandbox.paypal.com/v2/checkout/orders/3YD49222L52628232","rel":"up","method":"GET","title":"GET"}]}]}}],"links":[{"href":"https://api.sandbox.paypal.com/v2/checkout/orders/3YD49222L52628232","rel":"self","method":"GET","title":"GET"}]},"meta":{"calc":"14188856e67a0","rlog":"rZJvnqaaQhLn%2FnmWT8cSUueWscmrtUHe5Y1Bd%2FeqyvyOTq66rSXAcoHt23K4aX7r7RV0T%2BAtZVLHG%2FvY24WQLvGzbxfzUt6q%2FVJmM6qn12U_1738bbdd811"},"server":"OvGWtaorw5pAvXLG2PRA1wMcbQNjSuEgqHmhKkvL4XUUeZcVf-kDeqezxAiz6rSCoVT42OJfYcajSeW_m4Y0OQBhMlEDwH_E2JV76-TZOY6pD6GdoCMkL9H5uLTBekjn0xXaQsi3uZ8X4nmDsG-5GHUSqDQ5h4nrQmpZcPmyxez7feDsJJSJ346ym6ADcBnRg7D9avM75gyd1Bw6U1bKKolhDtZMGrAswM1PEqgG8q9wW8kOSOvTlgFUY029Bjr10mIOGWGbsJPF3EIg62v7x0"}

But, could you please tell me how to send above data to my php?